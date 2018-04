14:29 Reported News Briefs Iyar 4, 5778 , 19/04/18 Iyar 4, 5778 , 19/04/18 'We're sailing to Oklahoma?' Read more Humorous misunderstanding didn't prevent Sam Schulman from volunteering for a key role as a crew member on the historic 'Exodus' voyage. ► ◄ Last Briefs