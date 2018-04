14:02 Reported News Briefs Iyar 4, 5778 , 19/04/18 Iyar 4, 5778 , 19/04/18 Haaretz writer slams torch-lighting: 'A lot of knitted kippot' Read more Leftist journalist disappointed from torch-lighting ceremony. 'A spectacular display of nationalism on steroids.' ► ◄ Last Briefs