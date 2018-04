11:01 Reported News Briefs Iyar 4, 5778 , 19/04/18 Iyar 4, 5778 , 19/04/18 ILTV presents: What is a Kibbutz? Read more A Kibbutz is a special collective community that is unique only to Israel. Here’s what it’s like to live in a modern-day socialist community. ► ◄ Last Briefs