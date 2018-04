06:13 Reported News Briefs Iyar 4, 5778 , 19/04/18 Iyar 4, 5778 , 19/04/18 Hotovely: 'Dividing the land would be disastrous, the left is collapsing' Read more Deputy Foreign Minister particularly optimistic as Israel celebrates its 70th Independence Day. ► ◄ Last Briefs