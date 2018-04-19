UN discussing security arrangements for Syria inspectors

A UN team is discussing security arrangements with Syrian and Russian authorities in Douma to allow experts to investigate an alleged chemical weapons attack, UN security officials said Wednesday, according to AFP.

A team of chemical experts from the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), based in The Hague, arrived in Damascus on Saturday, tasked with investigating the site of the April 7 attack in the town of Douma, just east of the capital, which Western powers said involved chlorine and sarin and killed dozens.