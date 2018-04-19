The Turkish Parliament on Wednesday extended the ongoing state of emergency for another three months, the Hurriyet daily newspaper reported.
This is the seventh time that the state of emergency has been extended. The last time was in January.
News Briefs Iyar 4, 5778 , 19/04/18
Turkey again extends state of emergency
