'Israelis are proud of their country'

Tourism Minister Yariv Levin (Likud) on Wednesday congratulated the State of Israel and its citizens on the occasion of Israel’s 70th Independence Day.

"The fact that we are privileged to live in an independent country with great capabilities and which also provides its citizens with the best living conditions in the world is not something that should be taken for granted, it will always require us to be vigilant and if we can understand that, then I think that the extent of our commitment to internal cohesion will increase as well," Levin told Arutz Sheva.