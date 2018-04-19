00:44 Reported News Briefs Iyar 4, 5778 , 19/04/18 Iyar 4, 5778 , 19/04/18 20-year-old motorcyclist dies after slipping on Highway 4 A 20-year-old motorcyclist died on Wednesday evening after slipping near the Kfar Saba interchange on Highway 4. The man was taken to the Beilinson Hospital in Petah Tikva in serious condition, where doctors later pronounced him dead. ► ◄ Last Briefs