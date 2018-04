22:22 Reported News Briefs Iyar 3, 5778 , 18/04/18 Iyar 3, 5778 , 18/04/18 New York man, 70, makes Aliyah on shared birthday with Israel Read more Yisrael Helprin was named for the Jewish state which was declared the same day he was born. ► ◄ Last Briefs