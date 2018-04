21:44 Reported News Briefs Iyar 3, 5778 , 18/04/18 Iyar 3, 5778 , 18/04/18 Netanyahu at Har Herzl: 'The Menorah of Israel will shine forever' Read more PM speaks at torch-lighting ceremony. 'If we must defend ourselves - we will rise to the challenge and ensure the eternity of Israel.' ► ◄ Last Briefs