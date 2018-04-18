Parents of Jewish Sandy Hook victim sue radio host for saying attack never happened

The parents of Noah Pozner, a 6-year-old boy who was among the 26 people killed in the massacre at the Sandy Hook Elementary School in 2012, have sued radio talk show host Alex Jones for continuing to insist that the attack never occurred.

The suit against Jones and his Infowars website was filed Monday in Texas, where Jones is based, according to reports.

Leonard Pozner and Veronique De La Rosa are seeking at least $1 million in damages. Neil Heslin, the father of another Sandy Hook victim, 6-year-old Jesse Lewis, filed a similar lawsuit, also on Monday.

Noah Pozner was the youngest victim of the December 2012 massacre by Adam Lanza, 20, who forced his way into the school building in Newton, Connecticut, and opened fire. Lanza killed himself at the school; he had shot dead his mother in their home prior to the school attack.

The Pozner lawsuit accuses Jones of “false, cruel, and dangerous assertions,” Reuters reported.

JTA