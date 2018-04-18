Victim of hate attack in Berlin was Arab wearing Kipa

German political and religious leaders expressed shock Wednesday over an alleged anti-Semitic attack on two men wearing traditional Jewish skullcaps in central Berlin filmed by one of the victims.

One of the young men targeted, who captured the incident on his smartphone, said they were confronted by three Arabic-speakers shouting insults at them, one of whom lashed out at him with a belt.

In a twist to the story, the author of the videotape, which went viral on social media, a 21-year-old student called Adam, said Wednesday that he is an Israeli Arab. He told broadcaster Deutsche Welle that he wore the Jewish kippa gifted to

him by a friend to see whether it was safe to do so on the streets of his upmarket Berlin neighbourhood.

AFP