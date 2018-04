20:14 Reported News Briefs Iyar 3, 5778 , 18/04/18 Iyar 3, 5778 , 18/04/18 Poll: 82% of Israelis proud of Israel, 50% fear war approaching A new poll by Maariv found that 82% of Israelis were proud of their country on Israel's 70th birthday. ► ◄ Last Briefs