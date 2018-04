19:57 Reported News Briefs Iyar 3, 5778 , 18/04/18 Iyar 3, 5778 , 18/04/18 Rescuers succeed at extracting trapped hiker in Dead Sea region Rescuers have successfully extracted a hiker who was trapped in the Judean Desert. He was evacuated to Jerusalem's Hadassah Ein Karem hospital. ► ◄ Last Briefs