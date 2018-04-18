German theatre's swastika stunt cleared as free speech

German prosecutors on Wednesday cleared a performance of a satirical play named after Adolf Hitler's book "Mein Kampf" that promises free entry to spectators who wear a swastika.

The theatre in the Bavarian lakeside town of Constance says it aims to show how easily people can be corrupted but the approach sparked numerous legal complaints. Local prosecutors however on Wednesday said the premiere could go ahead on Friday,which marks Hitler's birthday in 1889, as well as the controversial swastika campaign.

The theatre says on its website that those who pay for a ticket will be asked to wear a Star of David "as a sign of solidarity with the victims of Nazi barbarism".

AFP