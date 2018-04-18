Women’s March leader Tamika Mallory attacks Starbucks for including ADL in bias trainings

A Women’s March leader mired in controversy because of her association with the virulently anti-Semitic Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan has attacked Starbucks for including the Anti-Defamation League among its advisers on bias.

Tamika Mallory in a tweet Tuesday evening accused the Jewish group of “constantly attacking black and brown people.”

The coffee giant said Tuesday that it had solicited counseling from a number of groups, including the ADL, the NAACP and others, after national outrage following the arrest last weekend of two black men sitting at one of its Philadelphia outlets.

Starbucks announced Tuesday that it would close its more than 8,000 stores in the United States on the afternoon of May 29 to conduct racial-bias education with staff.

JTA