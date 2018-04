18:50 Reported News Briefs Iyar 3, 5778 , 18/04/18 Iyar 3, 5778 , 18/04/18 Tel Aviv University students enraged after Arab counterparts disrupt Yom Hazikaron siren Arab students at Tel Aviv University reported disrupted the annual Yom Hazikaron memorial day siren with shouting and music, enraging their Jewish counterparts. When confronted, the Arab students said that "this is not our day, we don't feel obligated". ► ◄ Last Briefs