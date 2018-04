18:38 Reported News Briefs Iyar 3, 5778 , 18/04/18 Iyar 3, 5778 , 18/04/18 Police suspect murder as body of 30 year old woman found in Tel Aviv Police have opened a murder investigation after the body of a 30-year old woman was found in a Tel Aviv apartment on Wednesday. ► ◄ Last Briefs