Report: Israel and Hamas negotiating for release of captured Israelis

The Lebanese Al Akhbar newspaper reports that Israel and Hamas have been negotiating a prisoner swap through Egyptian intermediaries. Hamas has been holding onto the bodies of Hadar Goldin and Oron Shaul since 2014 Operation Protective Edge and Averu Mengistu, a mentally ill Israeli who crossed on his own volition into Gaza.