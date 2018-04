18:21 Reported News Briefs Iyar 3, 5778 , 18/04/18 Iyar 3, 5778 , 18/04/18 Israel Prize-winning rabbis urges haredim to stop hitchhiking Rabbi Yitzchak Grossman, a prominent rabbi from the city of Migdal Haemek, has called on haredi youth to stop hitchhiking after three haredim were killed when the car that picked them up overturned near Meron earlier this month. "The duty of care and guarding on the roads must be instilled from early childhood, and these are not games, it is a question of life and death," said Grossman. ► ◄ Last Briefs