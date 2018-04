18:06 Reported News Briefs Iyar 3, 5778 , 18/04/18 Iyar 3, 5778 , 18/04/18 Firefighters douse blaze on Gaza border that resulted from burning Gaza kite Firefighters in southern Israel have managed to overcome a blaze that started when Gazans flew a burning kite into Israel. ► ◄ Last Briefs