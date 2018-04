17:30 Reported News Briefs Iyar 3, 5778 , 18/04/18 Iyar 3, 5778 , 18/04/18 Peace Now demands that Bennett allow far-left author to speak at Israel Prize ceremony The far-left Peace Now organization has demanded that Education Minister Naftali Bennett allow extreme left-wing author David Grossman to speak at Wednesday evening's Israel Prize ceremony. Bennett had earlier decided that only Miriam Peretz would be allowed to speak. ► ◄ Last Briefs