15:56 Reported News Briefs Iyar 3, 5778 , 18/04/18 IDF's elite Shayetet 13 naval commandos hold underwater Yom Hazikaron ceremony Israel's Shayetet 13 elite naval commandos held an underwater ceremony to honor those from the unit that had died in battle. The ceremony focused on the 1997 'Shayetet Disaster', in which 11 soldiers were killed after they were ambushed by the Hezbollah terror group in Lebanon.