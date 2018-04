15:27 Reported News Briefs Iyar 3, 5778 , 18/04/18 Iyar 3, 5778 , 18/04/18 Trump denies he fired FBI Director James Comey because of Russia investigation US President Donald Trump denied that he had fired former FBI Director James Comey over his probe of whether the Russians influenced the 2016 presidential election. "Slippery James Comey, the worst FBI Director in history, was not fired because of the phony Russia investigation where, by the way, there was NO COLLUSION (except by the Dems)!" tweeted Trump. ► ◄ Last Briefs