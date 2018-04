14:03 Reported News Briefs Iyar 3, 5778 , 18/04/18 Iyar 3, 5778 , 18/04/18 Family of Israeli held by Hamas to attend torch lighting ceremony The family of Averu Mengistu, an Israeli who has been held by Hamas in Gaza for over two years, will attend Israel's traditional Independence Day ceremony at Mount Herzl on Wednesday evening. They will be the personal guests of Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein. ► ◄ Last Briefs