11:18 Reported News Briefs Iyar 3, 5778 , 18/04/18 Iyar 3, 5778 , 18/04/18 Bedouin man arrested for placing rocks on train tracks Read more Police arrest, bring to court, 25-year-old Bedouin male resident of Tel Sheva, for placing rocks on train tracks near Be'er Sheva.