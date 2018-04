08:59 Reported News Briefs Iyar 3, 5778 , 18/04/18 Iyar 3, 5778 , 18/04/18 Boy and his uncle killed in double murder in Israeli-Arab town Read more Violent crime wave in Umm el-Fahm continues, with double murder suspected, two weeks after imam shot to death in front of his mosque. ► ◄ Last Briefs