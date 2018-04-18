IDF troops identified five suspects approaching the border fence in southern Gaza overnight Tuesday.
At least one of the suspects was armed, the IDF said, adding that the troops opened fire at the suspects.
News BriefsIyar 3, 5778 , 18/04/18
IDF troops identify five suspects near Gaza border
