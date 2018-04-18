Report: CIA Director met North Korean leader

CIA Director Mike Pompeo, who has been nominated by President Donald Trump to be Secretary of State, made a top-secret visit to North Korea over Easter weekend and met leader Kim Jong Un, two people with direct knowledge of the trip told The Washington Post on Tuesday.

The meeting between one of Trump’s most trusted emissaries and Kim was part of an effort to lay the groundwork for direct talks between Trump and Kim about North Korea’s nuclear weapons program, the two people, who requested anonymity because of the highly classified nature of the talks, told the newspaper.