The Israeli military targeted an advanced Iranian air-defense system at a Syrian base in Homs last week, intelligence officials told The Wall Street Journal on Tuesday.
According to the report, the strike took place with tacit American support.
News BriefsIyar 3, 5778 , 18/04/18
Report: Israel targeted Iranian system in Syria strike
