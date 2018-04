04:00 Reported News Briefs Iyar 3, 5778 , 18/04/18 Iyar 3, 5778 , 18/04/18 Watch: First of Chief of Staff's office director speaks Read more Shosh Habas talks about being the office director of the first IDF Chief of Staff, and the challenges of the War of Independence. ► ◄ Last Briefs