02:43 Reported News Briefs Iyar 3, 5778 , 18/04/18 Iyar 3, 5778 , 18/04/18 Former First Lady Barbara Bush dies at 92 Former U.S. First Lady Barbara Bush, wife of former President George H.W. Bush, passed away on Tuesday at the age of 92. Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs