21:38 Reported News Briefs Iyar 2, 5778 , 17/04/18 Iyar 2, 5778 , 17/04/18 When soldiers are attacked one 'must intervene' Read more US Orthodox organizations condemn attacks by some haredim against soldiers and police officers, 'arouses shame and remorse in all of us.' ► ◄ Last Briefs