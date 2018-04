19:50 Reported News Briefs Iyar 2, 5778 , 17/04/18 Iyar 2, 5778 , 17/04/18 "These are our Days of Awe" Read more The father of Lt. David Golovensitz, who was killed in Hevron 9 months ago, speaks about his son and the first Remembrance Day without him. ► ◄ Last Briefs