16:33 Reported News Briefs Iyar 2, 5778 , 17/04/18 Iyar 2, 5778 , 17/04/18 Suez fighter finds comrade's grave after 48 years For decades Benjamin Schwartz searched for family of fallen war comrade. A month ago he found him and attended military cemetery memorial.