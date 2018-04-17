Health Ministry destroys meat, poultry and fish products in Neve Daniel

The Ministry of Health has announced the destruction of meat, poultry and fish products at the Super Turgeman supermarket in the commercial center of Neve Daniel, Gush Etzion.

Inspectors from the ministry's Jerusalem District Health Office, together with a veterinarian from the Gush Etzion Regional Council, conducted an inspection, during which expired meat, poultry and fish products were found to have been frozen and thawed without proper conditions or a manufacturer's license, which were not properly marked and kept under poor sanitary conditions. At the order of the veterinarian, 460 kilograms of meat, poultry and fish products were destroyed.