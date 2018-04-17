Knesset speaker asked to shorten his Independence Eve speech to 7 minutes

Culture and Sports Minister Miri Regev is asking that Knesset Speaker Yuli-Yoel Edelstein address the torchlighting ceremony on the eve of Israel Indpendence Day for only seven minutes. Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu is expected to speak for five minutes.

Ceremony producer Yigal Ben-David wrote, "The extension of the ceremony after 22:00, if the speeches of the Knesset Speaker and the Prime Minister are extended beyond the producer's request, mean a real and certain risk to direct broadcasts in over 32 stages throughout Israel and around the world where the song "Hallelujah" will be broadcast simultaneously, with complex preparations never seen before in the country."