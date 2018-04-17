14:41
  Iyar 2, 5778 , 17/04/18

Report: Golan Druze celebrate Syrian Independence Day

Dozens of Druze marched on Tuesday to celebrate Syria's 72nd Independence Day, according to Channel 10 Television.

Among the marchers was one carrying a flag that included a picture of Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad.

