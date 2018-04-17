14:41 Reported News Briefs Iyar 2, 5778 , 17/04/18 Iyar 2, 5778 , 17/04/18 Report: Golan Druze celebrate Syrian Independence Day Dozens of Druze marched on Tuesday to celebrate Syria's 72nd Independence Day, according to Channel 10 Television. Among the marchers was one carrying a flag that included a picture of Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad. ► ◄ Last Briefs