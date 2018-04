Congestion has resulted from the accident in which the rider of an electrical bicycle in his sixties was killed by a truck on Menachem Begin Boulevard near the Azrieli Center in Tel Aviv.

Motorists are being asked to avoid the area. Rechov Hatachmoshet has been closed. Drivers coming from westbound Derech Hashalom are being directed by police onto northbound Begin. Cars coming from eastbound Kaplan are being directed south at the Begin intersection