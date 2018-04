At 4:00 pm, there will be a ceremony at the Yad Lebanim memorial for fallen soldiers in Jerusalem. The observance will be attended by Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein and Jerusalem Mayor Nir Barkat.

At 5:30 pm, a ceremony for Israel Defense Forces dead from Tel-Aviv will take place in Gan HaBanim, in Ganei Yehoshua, with the participation of Mayor Ron Huldai, Rabbi Yisrael Meir Lau and the bereaved families.