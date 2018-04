13:52 Reported News Briefs Iyar 2, 5778 , 17/04/18 Iyar 2, 5778 , 17/04/18 Watch: lngathering and lndependence - part 5 Read more Israel nearly lost its war of independence in 1948 - but managed to survive, thanks to a surprising decision by its Arab enemies. ► ◄ Last Briefs