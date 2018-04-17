Convicted murderer of Abu-Khdeir on a hunger strike

Yair Ben-David, who was convicted of murder in the 2014 kidnap of Jerusalem teen Mohammed Abu-Khdeir, has been on hunger strike for 11 days demanding that the terms of Jewish nationalist prisoners be comparable to the conditions of Arab nationalist prisoners.

His lawyer, Azriel Friedenberg, explained to Arutz Sheva that "every citizen sees every Arab terrorist who murdered Jewish children in their bed or adults arrives at the prisoners' summer camp inside the prison and is released afterwards, while Israelis who have been swept into a state of national murder are languishing in prison, seeking equality in punishment and equality in release."