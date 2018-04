12:20 Reported News Briefs Iyar 2, 5778 , 17/04/18 Iyar 2, 5778 , 17/04/18 Syria: Missiles fired due to false alarm - no attack on Syria Senior Syrian military commander admits claims his country shot down 3 missiles in overnight attack were false, incident was 'false alarm'. Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs