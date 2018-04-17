Sharon-area teen charged in ATV death of Stav Levi

The Tel Aviv District Attorney's Office has filed an indictment against a 17-year-old from the Sharon area in connection with last December's all-terrain-vehicle death of Stav Levi, charging him with causing death through reckless driving, driving light-headedly and causing real injury.

According to the indictment, Levi and the girl who was injured in the accident were not wearing safety equipment. The State Prosecutor's Office has filed a motion to revoke the defendant's license and to grant an order for him to stay in Israel until the legal proceedings against him are completed.