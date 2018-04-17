Independence Day flyover to include Negev Bedouin communities

For the first time, this year's Israel Air Force flyover for the 70th Independence Day of the State of Israel will include more than four Bedouin communities in the Negev will pass, including Rahat, Kuseife, Hura and Tel Sheva. Last year, only two Bedouin communities in the south of the country got to see the flyover close up.

The plane will include dozens of IAF aircraft, including advanced fighter planes, as well as aircraft from six foreign countries. The aircraft display is expected to pass over Hura at 11:31, above Kuseife at 11:32, over Rahat at 11:33 and above Tel Sheva at 11:40.