Senior physician Amit Frenkel of Soroka Medical Center in Be'er Sheva' said on Tuesday that one of the soldiers seriously injured in a Friday-evening tank accident on the Egyptian border has improved. He said, "He is conscious, breathing on his own and his condition is now moderate."

Doctor Frenkel added, "The condition of the second victim continues to be serious - he is anesthetized and on a respirator." Another injured person is still hospitalized with light injuries.