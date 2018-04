11:49 Reported News Briefs Iyar 2, 5778 , 17/04/18 Iyar 2, 5778 , 17/04/18 Senator McCain in 'stable condition' following surgery United States Senator John McCain, diagnosed with cancer in 2017, who underwent surgery to treat an intestinal infection, is said to be in "stable" condition. Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs