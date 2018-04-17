MK afraid of violence at alternative memorial ceremony

Member of Knesset Michal Rozin (Meretz) asked Public Safety Minister Gilad Erdan this morning to prevent violence against bereaved families and others participating in the alternative memorial ceremony. She noted, "At the ceremony held last year, dozens of demonstrators gathered next to the ceremony area, who were very violent and attacked the bereaved families and participants with spitting, cursing and kicking, despite the presence of the police in the arena."

Rozin continued, "At the same time, the role of the police is to be free of political status and to protect threatened civilians. Political differences should be put aside and the bereaved families should be allowed to commemorate their loved ones while maintaining their security. The demonstration of resistance, if they wish to carry it out, can take place at a more distant location, not adjacent to the compound where the memorial ceremony takes place."