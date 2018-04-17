10:22
Reported

News Briefs

  Iyar 2, 5778 , 17/04/18

Criminal records of about 300,000 people to be erased

On the occasion of Israel's 70th anniversary, the police will cancel some 300,000 criminal records of citizens.

This will apply to people who have up to two closed investigation files and no prior convictions or open files.

Last Briefs