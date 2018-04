10:11 Reported News Briefs Iyar 2, 5778 , 17/04/18 Iyar 2, 5778 , 17/04/18 Armon Hanatziv ramming victim will carry flag at torch-lighting Read more Dana Ophir, injured in January 2017 attack in which 4 of her friends were murdered, returns to IDF and will participate in annual ceremony. ► ◄ Last Briefs